Saudi Arabia to establish International Water Research Centre

Saudi Arabia announced the establishment of the International Water Research Centre, aimed at making significant strides in tackling water issues globally, local media reported.

The International Water Research Centre will jointly be established by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley will be patronising the establishment.

At the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD Cop16), the announcement was made during the high-level dialogue session titled “Sustainable water management in arid and semi-arid regions for drought and land resilience” as part of the Sustainability Innovation Week activities.

The center will serve as a premier worldwide hub for applied research in water-related domains, such as digital monitoring, innovative technologies, water economics, water security, and water pollution.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the center is a unique scientific destination for scholars and specialists from across the world and seeks to make significant strides in tackling water issues on a global scale.

In addition to strengthening scientific research and the use of cutting-edge technologies, which guarantee the sustainability of water resources for present and future generations, it concentrates its efforts on creating sustainable solutions to environmental problems like pollution and water scarcity. It also is dedicated to attaining comprehensive economic and societal development.

The ministry underlined that the center, which has its headquarters at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), aims to improve collaboration with significant research organisations both domestically and internationally.

It also hopes to take advantage of the university’s academic resources and cutting-edge water research and development facilities, which helps to address global environmental issues and support and meet demands for water sustainability.

Along with creating cutting-edge technologies that boost competitiveness globally, the center hopes to offer scientific and useful solutions that strengthen the Kingdom’s leadership in this area.

According to the ministry, the center’s research will cover a wide range of topics, including water economics and related policies, improving water security by creating solutions for arid regions’ water management, advanced technologies to treat water pollution and improve sewage quality, as well as advancements in water production and treatment through cutting-edge methods and the creation of digital monitoring tools that improve analysis capabilities and aid in decision-making.