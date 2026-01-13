Saudi Arabia to extend Riyadh Metro Red Line by 8.4km with five new stations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) awarded a contract to design, construct, and complete the 8.4-kilometre extension of the Riyadh Metro’s Red Line to Diriyah.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette, the extension will run from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate Development project and will include five new stations.

The extension is part of broader efforts to complete the capital’s public transport network and enhance connectivity between key areas, residential neighbourhoods, and educational, cultural, and healthcare centres.

The project includes the construction of 7.1 kilometres of deep underground tunnels, 1.3 kilometres of elevated tracks, and the development of new stations. Two stations will be located at King Saud University—one serving the medical city and health colleges, and the other serving the university concourse.

Three additional stations will be built in Diriyah, including one planned as a future interchange with Line 7. The project is expected to be completed within approximately six years.

The initiative continues Riyadh’s development journey under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, with sustained support and guidance from Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the RCRC Board of Directors Mohammed bin Salman.

The project builds on the success of the Riyadh Public Transport Project, inaugurated by King Salman in November 2024, which established the metro as the backbone of the capital’s public transport system.

Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and CEO of the RCRC Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan said the Red Line extension will further strengthen Riyadh’s public transport network and advance efforts to create a sustainable urban transport ecosystem linking the city’s major centers, residential areas, and cultural and educational landmarks.

He added that the project addresses the growing demand for public transport among residents and visitors since operations began in late 2024, noting that total ridership has exceeded 173 million passengers, reflecting strong public confidence in the system’s efficiency and service quality.