Saudi Arabia to host WrestleMania 43?

WWE’s biggest event of the year WrestleMania may be heading to the Gulf for the first time as a deal appears to be struck to bring the biggest wrestling show to Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The news began to make rounds on social media on Wednesday afternoon, after Saudi Arabian official Turki Alalshikh made the announcement in a Snapchat live video.

He reportedly said: “WrestleMania has been announced, for the first time outside of America, WrestleMania in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2027.”

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson confirmed the authenticity of the announcement, stating that there was a press release that was issued in Arabic earlier in the day.

However, it was pulled shortly after being sent out.

“It was apparently sent out accidentally before it was scheduled to be publicly issued,” Johnson wrote in his report. “PWInsider.com can confirm, however, that the story is 100% legitimate and an announcement is coming very soon.”

WWE is yet to confirm or comment on the location for WrestleMania 43.

There were previous rumblings that WWE might be holding a WrestleMania-style event, similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble back in 2018, in the near future, but it sounds like it will be the actual ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ heading overseas.