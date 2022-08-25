Thursday, August 25, 2022
Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan

After UAE and Qatar, Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced to invest $1 billion in Pakistan to support the country’s economy, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had issued directives to invest $1 billion in Pakistan, Saudi state TV added.

The development comes during a telephonic phone call between Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where he informed the latter of the King’s directive.

In addition to discussing the strong Saudi-Pakistani relations and ways to boost them, the two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

While recalling fraternal bilateral ties between the two countries, FM Bilawal welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment of $1 billion investment in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto also briefed his counterpart on damages caused by unprecedented floods in parts of Pakistan. The foreign minister thanked his Saudi counterpart for the solidarity and all possible assistance provided by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan flood affectees in these difficult times.

QATAR AGREES TO US$3 BILLION INVESTMENTS IN PAKISTAN: SOURCES 

Qatar to invest $3bn in Pakistan

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) yesterday announced it aims to spend $3bn on various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan, which is currently facing a dire economic crisis.

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Doha.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced to invest one billion dollars in Pakistan’s economic and investment sectors.

