Saudi Arabia to start issuing Hajj 2026 visa from February 8

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has announced that visas for the Hajj 2026 (1447 AH) will begin to be issued on February 8.

The announcement forms part of a detailed operational calendar released by Hajj affairs offices, reflecting the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance service readiness and streamline preparations ahead of the arrival of pilgrims in the Kingdom.

Preparations for the Hajj 2026 season began as early as June 8, 2025 (12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH), when preliminary planning documents were issued to Hajj affairs offices worldwide.

In early Safar, these offices were provided with detailed information on camps at the holy sites through the digital Nusk Masar platform, allowing additional time for planning, review and coordination.

Under the schedule, preparatory contracting for accommodation and core services will start on 1 Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH, with October 12, 2025 set as the deadline for completing preparatory meetings, finalising operational data, and opening pilgrim registration in participating countries.

Jumada Al Awwal will see the signing of major service agreements and the launch of a Hajj services exhibition aimed at strengthening collaboration between government agencies and private-sector providers.

By early 2026, contracts for accommodation in Mecca and Medina, as well as transport and services at the holy sites, were scheduled for completion. Visa issuance will formally commence on February 8, followed by the finalisation of visas and submission of pilgrims’ pre-arrival readiness data in March.

The ministry noted that the first groups of pilgrims are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia from April 18, 2026 (1 Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH), marking the start of the final operational phase of the season. Authorities asserted strict adherence to the timeline to ensure all infrastructure and services are fully prepared ahead of pilgrims’ arrival.

The early rollout has been accompanied by significant progress on the ground, with the ministry confirming that contracts covering all services for incoming pilgrims, including accommodation in Mecca through the Nusk platform, have already been finalised.