Saudi Arabia allocates SR1.3bn to support Yemen government salaries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated SR1.3 billion to address the Yemeni government’s salary budget deficit under directives from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, the financial support was delivered through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to promote stability and development for the Yemeni people.

The initiative aims to strengthen Yemen’s economic, financial, and monetary stability, enhance the capacity of government institutions, improve governance and transparency, and empower the private sector to drive sustainable economic growth.

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi expressed appreciation to the Saudi leadership for the new economic assistance to help cover state employee salaries, describing it as a continuation of the Kingdom’s longstanding support for Yemen.

Al-Alimi said the assistance sends an important message of confidence in Yemen’s recovery and in the government’s ability to strengthen national institutions while reinforcing security and stability.

He added that the partnership with Saudi Arabia represents a strategic choice for a more stable future and called for unified efforts to support institutional rebuilding, improve living conditions and advance economic and social development.