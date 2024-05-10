Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones during Hajj season

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced their intentions to test flying taxis and drones during the upcoming Hajj season, local media reported.

The kingdom’s minister for Transport and Logistic Services Saleh al-Jasser told a media outlet that flying taxis and drones will be tested during the Hajj season 2024.

In an interview, Saleh al-Jasser said that there is currently a lot of competition among various transportation companies to provide a practical product in the upcoming years.

“So, we must be at the front in order to benefit from these services and for the Hajj season to have the largest share of it,” the minister added.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Muslims from all over the world congregate in Mecca to perform it, and it typically occurs between the eighth and thirteenth of Dhu al-Hijjah.

This year, the Hajj season is anticipated to start on June 14.





Earlier on Thursday, the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madina Airport) received all 11 scheduled flights, carrying a total of 2,160 intending Hajj pilgrims from various major cities of Pakistan to the holy land.

The Hajj pilgrims were warmly received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, Director General of Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Consul General Khalid Mehmood, Director of Hajj in Madinah Zia-ur-Rehman, Director of Facilitation and Coordination Ahmed Nadeem Khan, Director Moavineen Asghar Yusufza, and Director Hajj Medical Mission Brigadier Jamil Lakhiar.

Filled with excitement and devotion, the pilgrims, who have been preparing for this moment for years, stepped foot in the Prophet’s (SAW) city, marking the beginning of the Hajj season. Approximately three million pilgrims from around the world, including 179,210 Pakistanis, will converge on the holy cities to perform the sacred Hajj.