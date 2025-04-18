web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 19, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia sees 168pc spike in tour guide licenses for 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Saudi Arabia’s tourism authorities reported a significant increase in the number of licensed tour guides in the kingdom.

The Ministry of Tourism reported that 3,284 licenses were granted in 2024, a 168% increase from the 1,221 licenses granted in 2023, representing a significant rise in the number of licensed tour guides in Saudi Arabia.

With 986 tour guide licenses, Makkah was the most licensed city, followed by Madinah (477), Riyadh (665), and Makkah (986).  The Eastern Region, Tabuk, and Aseer came next with 319, 252, and 337 permits, respectively.

The Kingdom’s tourist industry has grown significantly as a direct result of the Ministry of tourist’s continuous efforts to promote and regulate it.

In order to promote the remarkable growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, the simplified application procedure for tour guide certifications attempts to raise the standard of services for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Read More: Saudi Arabia scraps hotel licence fee to boost tourism

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its 2024 Article IV Consultation report, praising Saudi Arabia’s tourist industry for its remarkable accomplishments as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

The industry’s importance in the effort to diversify the Kingdom’s economic base was specifically mentioned by the IMF, notably in the services sector where tourism has emerged as a major development engine. In terms of spending, employment growth, and GDP contribution, the industry has taken the lead.

These accomplishments highlight the Kingdom’s rising reputation as a top travel destination in the world, with visitors continuing to flock to the nation because of its alluring and varied travel options.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.