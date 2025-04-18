Saudi Arabia sees 168pc spike in tour guide licenses for 2024

Saudi Arabia’s tourism authorities reported a significant increase in the number of licensed tour guides in the kingdom.

The Ministry of Tourism reported that 3,284 licenses were granted in 2024, a 168% increase from the 1,221 licenses granted in 2023, representing a significant rise in the number of licensed tour guides in Saudi Arabia.

With 986 tour guide licenses, Makkah was the most licensed city, followed by Madinah (477), Riyadh (665), and Makkah (986). The Eastern Region, Tabuk, and Aseer came next with 319, 252, and 337 permits, respectively.

The Kingdom’s tourist industry has grown significantly as a direct result of the Ministry of tourist’s continuous efforts to promote and regulate it.

In order to promote the remarkable growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, the simplified application procedure for tour guide certifications attempts to raise the standard of services for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Read More: Saudi Arabia scraps hotel licence fee to boost tourism

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its 2024 Article IV Consultation report, praising Saudi Arabia’s tourist industry for its remarkable accomplishments as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

The industry’s importance in the effort to diversify the Kingdom’s economic base was specifically mentioned by the IMF, notably in the services sector where tourism has emerged as a major development engine. In terms of spending, employment growth, and GDP contribution, the industry has taken the lead.

These accomplishments highlight the Kingdom’s rising reputation as a top travel destination in the world, with visitors continuing to flock to the nation because of its alluring and varied travel options.