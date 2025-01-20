Saudi university launches groundbreaking AI initiative

RIYADH: Prince Sultan University (PSU) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) initiative in collaboration with Intelmatix and academics from the top ten technology and artificial AI universities worldwide.

The programme aims to establish PSU as a global leader in research and development, tackling important global issues, according to Prof. Dr. Saad Al-Ruwaiteeh, Vice President for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

He underlined how crucial this step is to developing cutting-edge digital solutions, expanding specialised academic programs in AI, and enabling staff and students to launch firms that demonstrate their innovation and industry leadership.

The effort is in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s focus on digital transformation and artificial intelligence as major development drivers, according to Dr. Mohammed Al-Sharaa, dean of the College of Computer and Information Sciences.

Through advanced training, cooperative research initiatives, and platforms that link students and professionals globally, the program seeks to promote an innovative and entrepreneurial culture.

This large-scale initiative will give scholars and students the chance to create innovative AI solutions, advancing Saudi Arabia’s position as a worldwide leader in innovation and technology.