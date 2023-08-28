Saudi Arabia unveils master plan for global logistics centres

JEDDAH: Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has launched the master plan for logistics centers to make Saudi Arabia a global logistical hub.

The objective of the master plan is to enhance the Kingdom’s logistical sector infrastructure, diversify the local economy, and elevate the Kingdom’s standing as a prominent investment destination and a global hub for logistics, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized that this plan is part of a series of ongoing initiatives outlined in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS). The primary goals include advancing the logistical sector to bolster the economy, strengthening local, regional, and international ties within global trade networks and supply chains, fostering private sector collaboration to create job opportunities, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a worldwide logistics hub due to its strategic location connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The master plan for logistics centers outlines the establishment of 59 centers, encompassing over 100 million square meters collectively. These centers will be distributed as follows: 12 in the Riyadh region, 12 in the Makkah region, 17 in the Eastern Province, and 18 spread across other parts of the Kingdom.

Presently, 21 centers are in various stages of development, all slated for completion by 2030.

These centers will facilitate efficient exports of local industries, support e-commerce by establishing swift links between logistics and distribution centers throughout different regions and cities in the Kingdom, ensure robust traceability, and streamline the issuance of logistics licenses.

This is particularly significant following the launch of the unified logistics license, licensing of over 1,500 local, regional, and international logistics companies, and the introduction of the Fasah initiative—an integrated e-system within Saudi customs in collaboration with pertinent government bodies.

The logistics services sector is a pivotal component of the Kingdom’s economic diversification and development strategy. Currently witnessing a multitude of important initiatives and substantial advancements, this sector aims to expand its economic and developmental contributions.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics is dedicated to enhancing the logistics industry, fortifying the export strategy, enlarging investment prospects, and fostering partnerships with the private sector.