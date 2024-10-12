Saudi Arabia unveils new rules for seasonal work visas

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced an extension for seasonal work visas, allowing individuals to stay for an initial period of 90 days, with the option to extend for an additional 90 days.

The move is expected to facilitate the accommodation of millions of pilgrims and workers during the Hajj season.

The ministry has also introduced stricter regulations to prevent the unauthorized sale of seasonal work visas.

Companies or organisations found selling these visas will face a substantial fine of up to 50,000 riyals and risk being blacklisted for Hajj and Umrah services for up to five years.

Earlier this month, the Saudi government approved organisational regulations for temporary labour visas.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources said the step would provide high flexibility to the private sector to make use of the temporary visas according to its needs and labour market requirements, making the job market more attractive.