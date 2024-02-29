Saudi Arabia to localize 75% of jobs in energy sector

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the ministry is working on a program to localize 75 percent of jobs in the energy sector.

In his speech at the Human Capacity Initiative, Prince Abdulaziz said that the Saudi energy sector has better opportunities to achieve high rate of Saudization compared to other sectors.

“The energy sector at the global level is struggling with difficulties. According to global statistics, women’s participation in the energy sector represents 15 percent,” he said.

The minister said that work is continuing with other entities to develop human resources. “There is an opportunity for the Ministry of Education and other ministries and training institutions to build capabilities, retain employees, and empower women.

We have a committee, with representatives from various government agencies, and each team will work on research and development efforts, and there are also teams working on professional training,” he said.

Prince Abdulaziz said that they cannot achieve any success without developing human resources and human capital.