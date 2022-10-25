Saudi Arabia updates expat absenteeism rules

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has updated regulations governing expatriate worker absences in private sector establishments.

According to reports, the rules include forwarding a letter, approved by the Chamber of Commerce, incorporating the employer’s cancellation request.

As per new rules, the employer will also pledge to pay the fee for the resulting renewal of the expatriate employer’s residency permit.

The Saudi ministry has also pointed to other requirements to complete the cancellation process, including a stipulation that the establishment employing the worker, should be committed to paying the labour licence fees and that the expatriate at the centre of the request should not have lodged a claim of falsehood against the absenteeism complaint with the labour office.

The ministry further noted that for an eligible cancellation application, there should be no more than one absenteeism report filed against the expatriate, who should not also be in custody pending deportation from the kingdom.

These measures come within the Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect the rights of workers and employers.

