Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has urged its citizens to immediately leave Lebanon in the wake of increasing tensions in the Middle East.

As per details, the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Lebanon is closely monitoring the developments in southern Lebanon and reiterates its previous call for all Saudi citizens to adhere to the travel ban to Lebanon.

The embassy urged Saudi citizens currently in Lebanon to leave the country immediately and emphasizes the importance of contacting the embassy in case of any emergencies.

The embassy expressed its wishes for the safety and security of all citizens.

Fighting raged Wednesday between Israeli troops and Hamas in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, witnesses said, as fears grow of a wider regional war drawing in Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip however appeared to ease days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested the “intense phase” of the war was nearing its end, and as his defence minister visited Washington for crisis talks.

As the war in Gaza nears its 10th month, Israel’s top ally the United States warned it of the risk of a major conflict against Hezbollah in Lebanon following an escalation in cross-border fire.

“Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional war, with terrible consequences for the Middle East,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his visiting Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.