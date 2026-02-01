Saudi Arabia, US condemn terror attacks in Balochistan, express solidarity 

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that took place on Saturday across various districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Kalat, Panjgur, and Mastung.

The Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed deep concern and sorrow over the incidents, reaffirming its rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism. It praised the actions and strategies of Pakistan’s security forces and reiterated its solidarity with the Pakistani government and people.

Condolences were extended to the families of the victims, and prayers for the recovery of the injured were offered.

The United States (US) has also condemned the terrorist attacks against security personnel and civilians in Balochistan.

In a statement issued by US Chargé d’Affaires Netley Baker, it was noted that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)—designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US—claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Netley Baker expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by the incidents.

The statement urged that the US remains a steadfast partner in supporting peace and stability in Pakistan and stands in full solidarity during this challenging time.

It is reported that in response to the attacks across 12 locations in Balochistan, security forces successfully neutralised 92 terrorists. However, 15 security personnel and 18 civilians lost their lives defending the country.

Other countries and international missions also condemned the attacks. Qatar, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and several others expressed solidarity with Pakistan and support for joint efforts against terrorism.