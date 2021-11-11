Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to distinguished talents

Saudi Arabia announced that it will grant citizenship to talented individuals from different fields for helping the kingdom achieve its Vision 2023 goals.

A foreign news agency reported that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has given the green signal.

The individuals having expertise and specialization in the religious, medical, scientific, cultural, sports and technological secured will be granted nationality.

The report mentioned that they will play a role in the development of various sectors of the kingdom in support of achieving its Vision 2023 goal.

Saudi Arabia aims to come up with an attractive environment that allows attracting, investing in and retaining exceptional creative minds as per its Vision 2023.

