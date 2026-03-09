Saudi Arabia warns Iran of 'huge loss' if escalation widens

According to Saudi Gazette report, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement said Iran’s continued attacks indicate a dangerous escalation that could have serious consequences for relations in the present and future.

Saudi Arabia also rejected remarks by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who had said Tehran had no intention of targeting neighbouring countries.

“The Kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented that declaration on the ground, either during the president’s speech or afterward, and has continued its attacks based on baseless justifications that have no basis in fact,” the statement said.

Riyadh also dismissed claims that fighter jets and aerial refuelling aircraft operating from Saudi territory were taking part in the ongoing conflict.

According to the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia, the aircraft are conducting defensive patrols to monitor and protect the airspace of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries from Iranian missiles and drones.

The ministry added that attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, demonstrate a determination to threaten regional security and stability and constitute a clear violation of international law and conventions.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom, GCC member states and several Arab, Islamic and allied countries.