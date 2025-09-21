Saudi Arabia will stand with Pakistan in case of Indian aggression: Asif

LONDON: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday stated that Saudi Arabia will stand alongside Pakistan if India carries out any future aggression against Islamabad.

Speaking to ARY News in London, Khawaja Asif said that the recently signed agreement with Saudi Arabia covers all essential defence requirements.

He stressed that if India launches another attack, Saudi Arabia will be with Pakistan.

Asif further remarked that Saudi Arabia’s reliance on Western countries will be reduced, adding that “wherever we can serve their interests, we will, and in return, they will assist us in meeting our economic needs.”

He also noted that more Pakistani labour could be sent to Saudi Arabia in the future, and that other Muslim countries may also join this alliance.

“The Muslim world should build a NATO-like coalition,” he suggested.

It is worth mentioning that on September 18, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

Under this pact, any aggression against one country will be considered aggression against both.

According to the joint statement, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement in Riyadh, which reflects the shared resolve of both nations to enhance their security and to work jointly for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The accord is aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and consolidating joint deterrence against any form of aggression.