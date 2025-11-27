Saudi Arabia Work Permit: Latest Rule About Fees

Saudi Arabia has rolled out a new policy aiming to safeguard the rights of domestic workers and employers, barring employers from collecting work permit fees, service transfer charges and employment expenses from domestic workers across the Kingdom.

The initiative outlines clear rules for recruitment, work responsibilities and legal protections, ensuring a more transparent and regulated system for household employment.

Under the guidelines, workers must be fully informed of their duties before arrival in Saudi Arabia, while employers are required to provide written contracts that guarantee wages, duties and accommodation.

Saudi authorities have stressed strict implementation of labour laws, with fines of up to 20,000 riyals for breaching contractual terms. Employers are also prohibited from assigning domestic workers to tasks outside their agreed-upon job roles.

Workers have also been advised to protect their passports, retain copies of important papers and immediately report any unlawful treatment.

The framework also outlines key rights for domestic workers, including monthly pay, weekly rest, medical care and access to timely grievance mechanisms.

The domestic workers in Saudi Arabia include drivers, nurses, cooks, tailors, butlers, house managers, security guards, personal assistants, farmers, psychotherapists and home coffee makers.