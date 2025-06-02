Saudi Arabia Work Visa 2025: Step by Step Application Process

Saudi Arabia continues to be a top destination for foreign workers, offering vast opportunities in industries such as oil, construction, healthcare, education, and engineering.

With an expanding economy and increasing demand for skilled and unskilled labor, thousands apply for Saudi work visas each year.

Latest Updates on Saudi Work Visa Process (June 2025)

Recent changes in Saudi Arabia’s work visa policies aim to streamline applications and attract global talent. The country has introduced an online visa platform to simplify the process, connecting over 50 agencies for faster approvals. Additionally, stricter penalties for visa misuse have been implemented, ensuring compliance with labor laws.

Saudi Arabia Work Visa Types

Saudi Arabia offers various work visas depending on job type and duration:

General Work Visa – For skilled or semi-skilled labour

– For skilled or semi-skilled labour Professional Work Visa – For engineers, doctors, and teachers

– For engineers, doctors, and teachers Domestic Worker Visa – For housemaids, drivers, and private staff

– For housemaids, drivers, and private staff Temporary Work Visa – Valid for 90 days to 1 year, ideal for short-term projects

Eligibility Criteria for Saudi Arabia Work Visa (2025)

To apply for a Saudi work visa, applicants must meet the following requirements:

A confirmed job offers from a Saudi employee

A passport valid for at least 6 months

Relevant qualifications and work experience

A clear police character certificate

Medical fitness as per Saudi health regulations

Employer authorisation from the Saudi government

Step-by-Step Saudi Work Visa Application Process

Secure a Job Offer – Obtain employment from a registered Saudi company

Employer Visa Approval – The employer applies for a visa block approval from the Saudi Ministry of Labour

Contract & Attestation – The worker signs the contract and gets it verified by the relevant authorities

Medical Examination – Undergo health checks as per Saudi requirements

Visa Application Submission – Submit documents to the Saudi embassy in the applicant’s home country

Visa Issuance & Travel – Upon approval, the visa is issued, allowing entry into Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s evolving visa policies make it easier for foreign professionals to work in the Kingdom. With digital applications and streamlined approvals, securing a Saudi work visa in 2025 is more efficient than ever.