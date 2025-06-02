web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia Work Visa 2025: Step by Step Application Process

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Saudi Arabia continues to be a top destination for foreign workers, offering vast opportunities in industries such as oil, construction, healthcare, education, and engineering.

With an expanding economy and increasing demand for skilled and unskilled labor, thousands apply for Saudi work visas each year.

Latest Updates on Saudi Work Visa Process (June 2025)

Recent changes in Saudi Arabia’s work visa policies aim to streamline applications and attract global talent. The country has introduced an online visa platform to simplify the process, connecting over 50 agencies for faster approvals. Additionally, stricter penalties for visa misuse have been implemented, ensuring compliance with labor laws.

Saudi Arabia Work Visa Types

Saudi Arabia offers various work visas depending on job type and duration:

  • General Work Visa – For skilled or semi-skilled labour
  • Professional Work Visa – For engineers, doctors, and teachers
  • Domestic Worker Visa – For housemaids, drivers, and private staff
  • Temporary Work Visa – Valid for 90 days to 1 year, ideal for short-term projects

Eligibility Criteria for Saudi Arabia Work Visa (2025)

Read More: UK introduces Super Priority Visa

To apply for a Saudi work visa, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • A confirmed job offers from a Saudi employee
  • A passport valid for at least 6 months
  • Relevant qualifications and work experience
  • A clear police character certificate
  • Medical fitness as per Saudi health regulations
  • Employer authorisation from the Saudi government

Step-by-Step Saudi Work Visa Application Process

  • Secure a Job Offer – Obtain employment from a registered Saudi company
  • Employer Visa Approval – The employer applies for a visa block approval from the Saudi Ministry of Labour
  • Contract & Attestation – The worker signs the contract and gets it verified by the relevant authorities
  • Medical Examination – Undergo health checks as per Saudi requirements
  • Visa Application Submission – Submit documents to the Saudi embassy in the applicant’s home country
  • Visa Issuance & Travel – Upon approval, the visa is issued, allowing entry into Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s evolving visa policies make it easier for foreign professionals to work in the Kingdom. With digital applications and streamlined approvals, securing a Saudi work visa in 2025 is more efficient than ever.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.