Saudi Arabia: Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid date announced

The Authorities in Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking June 07 [Friday] the first day of Zil Hajj, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing international media.

“Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,” according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement.

As per the news outlet, Arafat Day is scheduled to occur on the ninth day of Zil Hajj, which falls on June 15. Similarly, the commencement of the holy month is set for June 7, with the first day of Eid Al Adha falling on the 10th day of Zil Hajj.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Dhu Al Hijjah Islamic month in which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha.

The first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. One of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj is the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able to.