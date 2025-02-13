Saudi Arabia’s global ranking in digital services revealed

Saudi Arabia ranked fourth and Riyadh 3rd globally in the United Nations E-Government Development Index 2024 (EGDI 2024).

Saudi Arabia is also ranked second among the G20 countries and first regionally in the digital services index in addition to achieving seventh place in the e-participation index.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha credited the achievement to the unwavering support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, noting that Saudi Vision 2030 has driven the Kingdom’s digital transformation and leadership.

Al-Swaha said that this leap and historical position of Saudi Arabia is the result of the support from the Crown Prince, noting that this support has culminated in Saudi Arabia’s digital superiority and leadership, which reflects the plans and programs of Saudi Vision 2030.

Digital Government Authority Governor Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan highlighted the collaborative efforts between government agencies in implementing advanced digital solutions, regulatory frameworks, and advisory programs to enhance digital service maturity.

Read more: Saudi Arabia to digitize degree attestation for Pakistani professionals

“The efforts of the Digital Government Authority, in partnership and integration with all government agencies, have contributed to the Kingdom reaching this advanced position. This is through working to adopt the latest digital solutions to enhance the maturity of digital government services, launching a set of regulations and guidelines, providing advisory programs, and encouraging promising leaders and competencies in the field of digital transformation,” he added.

The UN report praised Saudi Arabia’s great development in the field of digital government, as it achieved the sixth rank globally, and the Kingdom has witnessed qualitative investments over the past years since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom jumped in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII) by 53 ranks, and achieved remarkable progress in the Human Capital Index (HCI) with an advancement of 31 ranks. The report also highlighted the Electronic Services Index (OSI) and the qualitative leap of 67 ranks to occupy the fourth rank globally in 2024, in addition to the maturity of government digital regulations that reached 100 percent.