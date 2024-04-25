28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after medical checks: state television

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a routine medical checkup on Wednesday.

According to Saudi state-run television, King Salman bin Abdulaziz completed a routine check-up at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital after completing a routine examination, the television reported, citing a statement from the royal court.

Read more: SAUDI KING ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL IN JEDDAH FOR TESTS – SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

He underwent bladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.