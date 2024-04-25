Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after medical checks: state television

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a routine medical checkup on Wednesday.
According to Saudi state-run television, King Salman bin Abdulaziz completed a routine check-up at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital after completing a routine examination, the television reported, citing a statement from the royal court.
King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.
He underwent bladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.