Saudi Arabia’s NEOM unveils new premium resort

Saudi Arabia’s planned mega-city NEOM has unveiled its development of Treyam, a premium resort located across the southern end of the Gulf of Aqaba.

Treyam’s positioning connects the northern and southern shores and is built with a bridge-like architecture creating a sunset-like illusion from a distance.

It will have 250 luxury rooms with upper and lower views of the tidal lagoon along with a 450-metre-long rooftop infinity pool, rising 36 metres above sea level.

“Guests will also enjoy extensive technology-enhanced health and wellness offerings and fitness amenities, alongside luxury spa treatments accompanied by a selection of epicurean cuisines and fine dining options,” senior board members said.

Introducing Treyam, an exclusive lagoon destination and resort offering a plethora of activities including sailing and diving.#Treyam #NEOM pic.twitter.com/2yhytIkAnG — NEOM (@NEOM) March 20, 2024

Saudi Arabia’s planned mega-city NEOM secured 21 billion riyals ($5.60 billion) in financing and finalized contracts to develop the first phase of housing expansion for its workforce.

NEOM, a huge economic zone eventually meant to house nine million people, said it plans to offer contracts for a second phase in the temporary residential project in the coming months.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans for NEOM in 2017 as part of his Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil.

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is the cornerstone investor in NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea with several zones, including industrial and logistics areas.

NEOM is expected to have capacity for 450,000 people by 2026 and 1.5-2 million people by 2030, eventually housing nine million by 2045, the crown prince said.

The agreement will see an additional 10 communities established across NEOM, adding capacity for 95,000 more occupants once the first phase of the project is completed, NEOM said.

The temporary accommodation, needed during the construction period, can be repurposed once it is no longer needed, it added.