Saudi Arabia announces Premium Residency for 2,645 healthcare professionals

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced granting the Premium Residency (Special Talent Residency) to 2,645 exceptional healthcare professionals, local media reported.

The announcement was made on Monday by Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel on the first day of the Global Health Forum in Riyadh.

Speaking at the Global Health Exhibition, the minister said that these individuals, who include physicians and other practitioners from 56 countries, represent 152 priority healthcare specialisations.

Fahad Al-Jalajel said that this initiative would mark a ‘significant’ step forward for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.

“This step aligns with previous healthcare transformation efforts, aimed to bolster the sector’s foundation by attracting and retaining top healthcare professionals. These professionals are crucial for knowledge transfer and global expertise, enabling the development of a strong national healthcare workforce,” the health minister stated.

Fahad Al-Jalajel stated that the initiative is in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, a crucial part of Saudi Vision 2030, and the current phase’s emphasis on advancing human health, strengthening preventative measures, and increasing quality of life.

Additionally, the minister expressed his gratitude and admiration to the citizens and foreign workers in the healthcare industry for their contributions to the advancement of the industry and to the nation, as well as for their part in providing everyone with high-quality healthcare services.

It is worth mentioning here that the Premium Residency Center offers seven residency products including Residency, Gifted Residency, Investor Residency, Entrepreneur Residency, Real Estate Owner Residency, Limited Duration Residency, and Unlimited Duration Residency.

Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency offers numerous advantages to its holders including the ability to travel to and from the Kingdom without a visa, own property, host family members, live in Saudi Arabia with their families, and do business. Partnerships with government agencies can also be advantageous to holders.