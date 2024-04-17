Saudi assistant defence minister reaches Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Defence Minister Major General (Engineer) Talal bin Abdullah Al Otaibi on Wednesday reached Islamabad for bilateral talks.

The Saudi assistant defence minister received a warm welcome on his arrival in Pakistan.

Otaibi, during his visit, is also scheduled to meet with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. Defence issues including Pakistan-Saudi defence training will come under discussion in the meeting.

The Saudi minister visit comes days after KSA’s foreign minister landed in Pakistan with a high-level delegation to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also met with PM Shehbaz Sharif and COAS during his visit.

Shehbaz expressed his deep appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and conveyed his sincerest wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The Prime Minister underscored the significance accorded by Pakistan to its longstanding fraternal, economic and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia. He said both countries had always stood together at all times.

While recalling his warm and productive meeting with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Makkah earlier this month, the Prime Minister stated that the visit of the Saudi delegation led by the Foreign Minister, immediately after his visit, was a manifestation of the strong commitment of both countries to the strengthening of bilateral relations focused on mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said that both sides needed to work closely to expedite the first phase of Saudi investments in Pakistan under the new arrangement.

The Prime Minister informed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its initiatives to promote investment in Pakistan. He also highlighted the key role of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the cooperation of all institutions for the promotion of investment in the country through SIFC.