Saudi chief of general staff meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the delegation and conveyed his warm regards to His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, the prime minister underlined the importance Pakistan attached to Saudi Arabia in broadening mutual cooperation and strengthening the people-to-people contacts.

Both leaders exchanged views on a range of important issues of common interest.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the robust defence relationship between the two countries and hoped that bilateral defence cooperation would grow further in the years ahead.

He also expressed Pakistan’s support for resolving the conflict in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy and appreciated Saudi efforts in this regard.

General Al-Rowailly acknowledged the excellent collaboration and appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces

