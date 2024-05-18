Saudi civil defense issues weather warning amid forecasted thunderstorms

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a cautionary notice advising the public to remain vigilant and seek shelter in safe locations due to the expected thunderstorms affecting most regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Saturday until Wednesday, as per the report from the Saudi Gazette.

The Makkah region is forecasted to experience moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods, hail, and strong downward winds causing dust and sandstorms. Affected areas will include Taif, Meysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, and Al-Kamil, with lighter to moderate rains expected in the Holy Capital and nearby regions such as Jumum, Bahrah, Rania, Khurma, and Moya.

Likewise, the Riyadh region is also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall, which may lead to flash floods, hail, and strong downward winds stirring dust and sand which may affect areas like Afif, Dawadmi, Quwei’iyah, Majma’ah, Al-Ghat, Shaqra, Az Zulfi, Thadiq, Murat, and Wadi Al-Dawasir.

Moreover, other regions like Jazan, Asir, and Al Baha are also expected to witness moderate to heavy rains, while Jazan, Medina, Hail, and Qassim areas may receive light to moderate rainfall.

The Civil Defense emphasizes the importance of taking precautionary measures during such severe weather conditions to ensure the safety of all residents.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary traveling to the flash flooding areas and waterlogged spots and avoid swimming.

The public is encouraged to adhere to safety instructions broadcasted through various media outlets and social media platforms.