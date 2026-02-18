Saudi Commerce Ministry carries out over 37,000 inspection tours for Ramadan

RIYADH: The Ministry of Commerce has carried out over 37,000 inspections and supply monitoring visits across Saudi Arabia over the past two months to ensure the availability of essential goods for the Ramadan 1447 AH season.

Targeting retail outlets, central markets, and gas stations along routes to Makkah and Madinah, these efforts verify regulatory compliance and prevent price manipulation.

The ministry has deployed specialized teams to maintain a steady supply of Ramadan-related products and protect consumer interests throughout the holy month.

The tours focused on assessing the available stock of essential goods and Ramadan-specific products, ensuring their safety and suitability for consumption. Inspectors also monitored compliance of commercial establishments with approved regulations, verifying the clarity of price tags and their adherence to sales rules to ensure transparency and protect consumer rights.

The oversight efforts included monitoring supply chains to ensure the continuous flow of goods to local markets nationwide. These measures aim to guarantee that anticipated demand is met during the season while preventing any practices that could disrupt market stability or product availability.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to continuing these intensive inspection tours in the coming period and taking the necessary legal action against violators. It also urged consumers to report any commercial violations through official channels, reinforcing monitoring efforts to ensure a safe and stable business environment.