Saudi Crown Prince invites PM Shehbaz to attend FII Forum 2025 in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malky Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and handed over a signed invitation letter from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to participate in the ninth Future Investment Initiatives (FII) Forum to be held in Riyadh from 27-30 October.

While accepting the gracious invitation extended to him, the prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and respectful regards for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud as well as to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Recent developments in the region were also discussed during the warm and cordial meeting.

Earlier, in a high-level meeting between Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Saudi Minister for Communications and IT Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reiterated their commitment to proceeding with Pakistan-Saudi tech collaboration.

Also read: Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency platform receives 40,163 applications

Both nations discussed the initiation of the Pakistan Digital Corridor to link with China and Central Asia, planning to boost global digital connectivity.

During the meeting, the main highlight was Pakistan’s endorsement of a Rs 4.8 billion Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) initiative to provide semiconductor training in Pakistan for over 7,000 youth in the modern technologies.

Minister Shaza Fatima highlighted Pakistan’s full support for Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub, stating the importance of joint ventures in AI and computing technologies.