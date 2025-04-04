Saudi crown prince, Iran president discuss regional developments

RIYADH/TEHRAN: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently discussed regional developments in a phone call, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Friday.

They exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. During the call, the two leaders discussed recent developments in the region and reviewed several issues of mutual concern.

According to Iranian state media, President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran does not seek war with any country, but will defend itself if necessary.

Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to engage and negotiate to resolve some tensions, based on mutual interests and respect, adding, “We do not seek war with any country, but we have no hesitation in defending ourselves, and our readiness and capability in this regard are at the highest level.”

The two leaders discussed the importance of unity among Muslim countries in ensuring peace, security, and progress in the region. They also touched on the need for collaboration to prevent oppression and crimes against Islamic countries, including Palestine and Gaza.

President Pezeshkian added: “I am confident that the Islamic countries, by working together, can best bring security and prosperity to the region.”

Mohammed bin Salman expressed optimism about strengthened cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which could lead to significant advancements in regional stability, security, and development.

He expressed appreciation for the Iranian president’s call for unity among Muslim nations.

Mohammed bin Salman further reiterated Riyadh’s readiness to assist in addressing any challenges related to de-escalation in the area.