Saudi crown prince likely to visit Pakistan this month

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud is likely to visit Pakistan during the current month of May, ARY News reported, citing diplomatic sources.

This will be the first visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan in five years. The last time he was in Pakistan was in February 2019. The Saudi crown prince will land in Pakistan along with his delegation. During the visit, MoUs regarding $5 billion investment will likely be signed, the sources said and added that dates for the crown prince’s visit are being finalised.