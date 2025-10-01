Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is expected to visit Pakistan before December 31, 2025, ARR News reported on Wednesday, citing Foreign Ministry sources.

According to the sources, the exact dates of the visit are currently being finalized. During the visit, several key agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are likely to be signed.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and a senior official from the Foreign Ministry confirmed that the visit will take place before the end of the year.

Bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have significantly enhanced in recent months, particularly following the signing of a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the Kingdom. The agreement states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” a joint statement shared by PM Office Media Wing said.

The statement said that an agreement was reached while building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation between the two countries.