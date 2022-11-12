Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s Pakistan visit postponed

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman’s much-anticipated visit to Pakistan has been postponed, a Foreign Ministry official told, ARY News reported.

According to sources the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan and other regions of South Asia has been postponed. The Crown Prince would only visit the Indonesian city of Bali for the G20 summit.

The foreign ministry official has confirmed the postponement of the visit.

Pakistan’s government was optimistic about the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit despite the political turmoil in the country.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to give the final touches to arrangements for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman’s (MBS) visit to Pakistan. But all those efforts seem to be in vain.

According to diplomatic sources, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman was scheduled to visit Pakistan on November 21. The Saudi PM was expected to announce an additional bailout package of $4.2 billion for Pakistan.

The new date for MBS’s visit to Pakistan would be announced soon.

