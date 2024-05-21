Saudi crown prince okays MoUs with Pakistan on energy, counter-terrorism

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman approved bilateral agreements with Pakistan to enhance cooperation in the energy sector and counter-terrorism, local media reported.

According to the kingdom media outlet, Mohammed bin Salman gave the approvals while chairing a weekly session of the Council of Ministers in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Minister of Media Salman Al Dosary said that during the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the government’s recent initiatives, including the efforts to boost bilateral and multilateral partnerships in a number of sectors with friendly countries and to strengthen regional and international cooperation.

Salman Al Dosary said that the cabinet authorised the minister of energy or his deputy to negotiate and finalise a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for energy cooperation with Pakistan.

The minister said that the session chaired by the crown prince and prime minister also approved an agreement between the Saudi Presidency of State Security and Pakistan’s military intelligence agency to combat terrorism and its financing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Crown Prince Salman and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed to strengthen defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries during the latter’s official visit to the Kingdom.

Mohammad Bin Salman said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always stand with Pakistan in the future as well. He highlighted KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations and both countries have always stood up for each other.

During the visit, the Army Chief also met with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi and other senior military leadership.