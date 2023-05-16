Saudi Deputy Interior Minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah received the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister at Noor Khan Airbase.

During his stay, the distinguished Saudi official was scheduled to finalize and sign an agreement pertaining to the “Road to Makkah” project.

This initiative is expected to mark a major milestone in simplifying and streamlining immigration processes for pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

In addition to the signing ceremony, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood was also expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, and the Chief of Army Staff.

Under this project, pilgrims will be provided easy and hassle-free immigration facilities. 42,000 Hujjaj will be facilitated under the agreement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia has launched the ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative in five countries including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco and Bangladesh.