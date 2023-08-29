Saudi envoy calls on Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs

26.9 C
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, a detail discussion was held on arrangements for upcoming Hajj, bilateral relations and issues being faced by the Ummah, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Aneeq Ahmed said securing additional facilities for Pakistani pilgrims is his mission.

He said his ministry is going to organize an interfaith harmony conference in Islamabad tomorrow. He said a National Seerat Conference will also be held in Rabi-ul-Awal with religious zeal and fervor.

He said Economic Stability of the country in light of the life of the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] will be the title of the conference.

The Saudi Ambassador, on the occasion, said the Muslim World League would soon organize an international conference on issues of the modern day.

