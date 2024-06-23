web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Saudi offers $101mln for clean energy in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Fund for Development has offered 101 million dollars for a hydropower project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir which will add 70 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, ARY News reported.

Under the Clean and Green Energy mission of Special Investment Facilitation Council, efforts are underway to promote eco-friendly energy production through hydro and solar power.

A GW3 solar panel plant has been installed in Karachi by a US company, which will not only help in manufacturing of solar panels and electric vehicles.

The World Bank has also approved a 150 million-dollar project of clean energy in Pakistan.

These projects under SIFC are increasing production capacity of the country, helping it overcome its energy crisis.

READ: Govt forms SIFC cabinet committee to boost investment

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government constituted Cabinet Committee on Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to ensure implementation of recommendations within the contours of SIFC.

As per the notification, the committee will submit decisions to the federal cabinet for approval.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be chairman of the committee while the army chief, chief ministers and national coordinator will attend the committee meetings on special invitation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.