Saudi govt orders imams to deliver Friday sermon against greed, rent hikes

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, has instructed mosque preachers across the Kingdom to dedicate this Friday’s sermon to addressing the dangers of greed and excessive rent increases.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette, the directive aims to support the initiatives of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to regulate the real estate sector and ensure stability in housing.

The minister emphasized that sermons should highlight the noble objectives behind the Crown Prince’s efforts to bring balance to the property market, making housing more accessible to citizens and residents. These reforms are intended to promote psychological and social stability, especially for families struggling with high rental costs.

The directive calls on imams that sermons should include warnings against greed and avarice, which are reprehensible under the Islamic law.

The minister emphasized that excessive rent increases in order to maximize profit would restrict people’s livelihood.

He urged property owners to fear God Almighty, show mildness and tolerance in their dealings with tenants, and seek reward for making things easier for them. It emphasizes Islam’s prohibition against harming Muslims.

The directive comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to harness Friday pulpits to address issues that have a direct impact on people’s lives, and to consolidate Islamic values that call for justice, mercy, and moderation, in a way that achieves the public interest of society.

The initiative also aims to preserve the Kingdom’s national unity and Islamic identity.

Read More: Saudi Arabia adds ‘wage clause’ in employment contracts to address non-payment of wages