Saudi Group inks deal with Airbus to acquire 20 aircrafts

Saudia Group has signed an agreement with AIRBUS to acquire wide-body aircraft for flyadeal as it expands its operational capabilities.

The agreement aims to modernize the fleet and increase operational reach, with positive impacts for Pakistan, particularly in terms of regional connectivity, tourism and economic development.

Renowned for their superior performance, long range, and exceptional versatility, the A330neo models are in line with the group’s strategy to expand its operational reach and introduce more destinations.

Deliveries of these aircraft will begin in 2027 to meet the growing demand for air travel between Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries, including Pakistan.

As a result of this agreement, Pakistan, as a key partner in regional trade, tourism and travel, will benefit from increased flight connectivity and potential cooperation between the two countries in the aviation and tourism sectors.

The expansion of Saudia Group is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to connect 250 destinations and attract millions of tourists, potentially including increased tourist traffic between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France, in the presence of Saudia Group’s Director General, Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar, and Airbus’s CEO of Commercial Aircraft Business, Christian Scherer.

“This deal marks a pivotal milestone in our ambitious strategy to modernise and expand our fleet. It builds on last year’s historic deal with Airbus for 105 aircraft., said H.E. Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group.

“This step aligns with our national strategies under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to connect 250 destinations and facilitate the travel of over 330 million travelers and 150 million tourists by 2030.”

Saudia Group currently operates 194 aircraft for commercial, cargo and logistics purposes, while these services will be further expanded with the delivery of 191 new aircraft. This development supports Saudi Arabia’s economic vision and provides new opportunities to increase air connectivity with Pakistan.