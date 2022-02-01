Saudi interior minister to arrive in Pakistan on Feb 7

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz will arrive in Pakistan on Feb 7, reported ARY News.

The Saudi minister will be visiting Islamabad at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Also Read: ‘Pakistan Army stands by Saudi armed forces’: COAS assures Saudi minister, advisor

During his stay in the federal capital, the Saudi interior minister will hold meetings with key government and security officials. He will call on President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will also visit the Ministry of Interior office where he will met Sheikh Rasheed.

Also Read: 200 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia reach Karachi

The regional situation, bilateral ties and the release of Pakistani nationals languishing in Saudi prisons will come under discussion during these meetings.

It is noteworthy that in Dec, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Islamabad to attend the extraordinary session of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC).

Comments