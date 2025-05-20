Saudi King announces hosting 1,000 Palestinian Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued directives to host 1,000 pilgrims from the families of martyrs, prisoners, and the wounded among the Palestinian people at his own expense to perform Hajj this year, Saudi state media reported.

This is part of King Salman’s Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit, being implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and General Supervisor of the program Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the King and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for this generous gesture.

He said that it reflects the Kingdom’s continued care and its wise leadership’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening the bonds of Islamic brotherhood.

Al-Sheikh emphasized that this initiative is an extension of the leadership’s efforts to facilitate the performance of Hajj rituals for Palestinians.

He noted that the ministry has immediately begun implementing a comprehensive plan to provide all necessary services and facilities to the Palestinian pilgrims, from the moment they depart their homeland until their return, within a fully integrated system during their stay in Makkah and Madinah.

He stated that since its inception in 1417 AH, the program has hosted more than 64,000 pilgrims from various countries, reflecting the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to serve Islam and Muslims and reinforce its status as the heart of the Islamic world and the Qibla of Muslims.