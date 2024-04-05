Saudi-Kuwait 650km-long railway set to complete by 2028

The 650km-long railway network connecting Saudi Arabia to Kuwait is estimated to be completed by 2028. The network will shorten travel time to two hours.

The railway will start from Al Shaddadiya in Kuwait and pass through Riyadh city, according to officials at the ministry of public works.

The project will consist of three phases; the first phase is studying the project and analysing the route, which will take approximately three months. Procedures and approvals for the first phase are almost done, as reported by the officials.