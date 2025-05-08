web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Saudi Minister in New Delhi on unannounced visit

Web Desk and Agencies
By Web Desk and Agencies
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk and Agencies
Web Desk and Agencies

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-jubeir has been in India on an unannounced visit on Thursday.

Saudi minister held talks with India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and discussed current situation of the region with a focus on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian media reported.

Diplomats and world leaders have pressured both countries to step back from the brink.

“I want to see them stop,” US President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is slated to meet Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday in New Delhi, days after visiting Pakistan, as Tehran seeks to mediate.

During his brief stay in Islamabad earlier this week, Araqchi urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint, amid escalating concerns over a deadly attack in the disputed Kashmir region.

Aragchi during Pakistan visit stresses importance of de-escalation

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.