Saudi Minister in New Delhi on unannounced visit

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-jubeir has been in India on an unannounced visit on Thursday.

Saudi minister held talks with India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and discussed current situation of the region with a focus on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian media reported.

Diplomats and world leaders have pressured both countries to step back from the brink.

“I want to see them stop,” US President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is slated to meet Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday in New Delhi, days after visiting Pakistan, as Tehran seeks to mediate.

During his brief stay in Islamabad earlier this week, Araqchi urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint, amid escalating concerns over a deadly attack in the disputed Kashmir region.

Aragchi during Pakistan visit stresses importance of de-escalation