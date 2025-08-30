Saudi Ministry of Culture inaugurates photography exhibition in Venice

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has inaugurated a photography exhibition in Venice on Thursday under the auspices of the Saudi Ministry of Culture in Abbazia

The exhibition, titled “In a New Light: Contemporary Photography from Saudi Arabia,” features pieces from the Kingdom Photography Award, a yearly program started by the Visual Arts Commission in 2022 to encourage professional photographers and up-and-coming photographers.

The exhibition 50 photographs chosen from past award editions and is curated by Mohamed Somji.

The Kingdom Photography Award has two tracks: an open-call track that creates a forum for a developing community of photographers and a commission program for regional and global practitioners creating new works that represent the Kingdom’s varied geographies and narratives.

More than 50 artists from Saudi Arabia and other countries, such as Argentina, Egypt, the Philippines, Morocco, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Yemen, have benefited from the prize, which has received over 2,000 nominations since its establishment.

CEO of the Saudi Visual Arts Commission Dina Amin said, “Exhibiting works from the Kingdom Photography Award at the Abbazia building is a wonderful opportunity to showcase photography from Saudi Arabia to international audiences.”

“The exhibition not only highlights the Kingdom’s depth — reflected in its people, culture, heritage, and landscapes — but also presents the distinctive vision of Saudi photographers on the global stage of Venice, a city renowned for its dialogue with the arts.”