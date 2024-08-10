Saudi ministry to hold cultural insurance conference to safeguard heritage assets

The Saudi Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Insurance Authority, is set to host the Cultural Insurance Conference on Tuesday at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter.

The event marks the introduction of a novel cultural insurance product, specifically designed to protect and preserve artworks and cultural assets in the Kingdom.

The innovative insurance product offers financial compensation in the event of accidents leading to loss or damage of cultural assets, with coverage commensurate with the damage and fair value of the assets.

The initiative aims to create an environment that safeguards heritage assets, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

The conference will bring together a distinguished gathering of officials, CEOs, specialists from the cultural and insurance sectors, and individuals interested in these fields. T

The event will feature engaging dialogue sessions with leaders from the Kingdom’s cultural and insurance systems, exploring the concept of “cultural insurance” and its vital role in protecting cultural heritage.

During the event, the Ministry of Culture will also sign an insurance policy specifically for cultural assets.

The Cultural Insurance Conference is a testament to the Ministry’s broader efforts to promote the cultural insurance product, fostering a culture of preservation and protection of cultural assets.

By hosting this event, the Ministry aims to educate and engage stakeholders, ensuring a collective responsibility towards safeguarding the Kingdom’s rich cultural legacy.