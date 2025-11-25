Saudi, Pakistani interior ministers discuss Rohingya Muslims' legal status

RIYADH: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif held a meeting in Riyadh to discuss the longstanding issue of the legal status of Rohingya Muslims, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Saudi Ministry of Interior, also focused on strengthening bilateral security cooperation, particularly in the fight against drug smuggling. Both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reviewed progress on various joint initiatives.

During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps headquarters in Pakistan and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Both sides also reviewed progress on resolving the long-pending issue of the legal status of Rohingya Muslims. The Saudi minister thanked Pakistan for its constructive role in advancing discussions toward a solution.

The two ministers agreed to enhance cooperation through police and paramilitary training exchange programs. They also decided to hold the next meeting of the Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Interior Ministries’ Working Group next month.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with the Kingdom, stating, “Saudi Arabia is like a second home for every Pakistani, and we take pride in our enduring relationship with the Kingdom.”

The meeting was attended by Saudi Acting Deputy Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Falih; Advisor at the Minister’s Office Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Maliki and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq and Undersecretary at the Pakistani Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control Muhammad Khurram Agha also attended the meeting.