Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 11 Jan 2025

The Saudi Riyal rate (SAR) in relation to Pakistani rupees (PKR) stands at Rs74.22 in the open market on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal has remained stable in the open market, with the currency being traded at Rs74.62 on the sixth day of the current business week.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.