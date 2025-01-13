Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 13 Jan 2025

The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is recorded at Rs74.35 in the open market on Monday, January 13, 2025.

As per details, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal has increased, with its selling price reaching Rs74.55 on the first day of the new business week.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Read more: Saudi Arabia latest update on Iqama renewal – January 2025

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan. These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies. This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.