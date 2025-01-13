Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 13 Jan 2025

The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is recorded at Rs74.35 in the open market on Monday, January 13, 2025.
As per details, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal has increased, with its selling price reaching Rs74.55 on the first day of the new business week.
The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.
Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani labourers seeking job opportunities. Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.