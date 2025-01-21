Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 21 Jan 2025

RIYADH: The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) decreased to 74.26 in the open market on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The rate of Saudi Riyal decreased by two paisas against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) based on the closing rate of the previous working day in the open market.

As per details, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal also decreased by two paisas, with its selling price now standing at Rs74.46 on the second day of the business week.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.

This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani laborer seeking job opportunities.

Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia increased to 3,838 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,290. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,235.

It is important to note that gold prices are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 08:30 am January 21, 2025.

In the international market gold prices surged to over a two-month high on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened, with the precious metal also supported by buying amid uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s trade policies.